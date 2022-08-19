WATCH: Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. shows off elite speed
.@VelusJr turned on the burners 💨
📺: #CHIvsSEA on ESPN pic.twitter.com/CsBd8jRRj7
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 19, 2022
The Chicago Bears waited until the third round of the 2022 NFL draft to select a wide receiver, but they got themselves a burner in Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., who is already showing off his elite speed in preseason action.
Jones may be 25 years old as a rookie, but nobody will care about that if he’s racing away from opposing defenders and would-be tacklers.
Watch the video above to see Jones make the Seattle Seahawks look silly on a long punt return during Thursday night’s preseason game.
