WATCH: Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. has electric punt return

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. had a rough start in his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks, but made up for it in a big way.

Jones fumbled on the opening kickoff of the game, though it was recovered by the Bears. He didn’t let that get him down, however, responding with an impressive punt return near the end of the first quarter. Jones tracked a punt from Michael Dickson and dashed upfield for 48 yards, putting the Bears near the Seahawks 30-yard line.

Jones, selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, boasted plenty of speed on offense and special teams while he was in college. It was a significant selling point and made him a desirable weapon for the Bears. It’s already paying off in the punt return game.

The return set up a touchdown from backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to fullback Jake Tonges. The Bears lead the Seahawks 10-0 in the second quarter.

