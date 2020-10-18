WATCH: Bears rookie TE Cole Kmet catches first career touchdown

The Chicago Bears top rookies have shined early in Carolina. After Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson tipped a pass by Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater into the hands of safety Tashaun Gipson, their other rookie finally made his presence felt on the offensive side.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who hasn’t been as involved in the offense as some might have hoped through five games, caught his first NFL touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles.

Facing third and long following a bizarre series that had the Bears at the Panthers goal line, Foles fired a precise pass to Kmet in the middle of the endzone for a nine-yard score. The rookie was covered well, but hauled in the pass to put the Bears up by a touchdown early in the game.





The catch was just Kmet’s second of the season. Just midway through the first quarter, the Bears have a 7-0 lead.