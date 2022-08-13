WATCH: Bears Rookie RB Trestan Ebner catches first TD of the day

It took until the third quarter, but the Chicago Bears are finally on the board against the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener thanks to rookie running back Trestan Ebner.

The Bears, quarterbacked by backup Trevor Siemian, found themselves with a short field following an interception by undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn. Siemian took advantage, firing a quick strike to Ebner out of the backfield, who darted into the endzone for the score.

Ebner was drafted in the sixth round out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft and has seen plenty of touches on the day. He has six carries for 31 yards and one catch for 12 yards that went for the score. Ebner also had a chance to score the two-point conversion after Kansas City had too many men on the field during the extra point, but he was stuffed at the goal line.

The Bears currently trail the Chiefs 14-6 midway through the third quarter.

