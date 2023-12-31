WATCH: Bears rookie RB Roschon Johnson scores off a short TD run vs. Falcons

It’s a scoring extravaganza! Bears quarterback Justin Fields was the first to punch in the ball to the endzone, so naturally the running backs wanted to get in on that fun.

After Fields led yet another methodical drive that featured him patiently finding open receivers to move the chains, with a healthy dose of running back Khalil Herbert to keep the offense balanced. After a short conversion on fourth and inches only a couple yards away from the goal line, the Bears were able to notch their third touchdown of the game.

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson took the short handoff and churned his legs until he pushed through for the 2-yard touchdown run, with several offensive lineman aiding him by pushing the pile.

Johnson was Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson’s college teammate, and Johnson was the first to reach pay dirt.

The key will be finishing the contest; the Bears have allowed opponents to jump ahead of them in the latter half of games despite having a marginal lead. Up 21-7 at the half, however, their odds of securing the win are looking good.

