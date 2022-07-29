WATCH: Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker makes highlight-reel interception

Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been making a name for himself as a ballhawk since arriving in Chicago. Now, fans are getting a glimpse of what the coaching staff saw all spring.

Brisker had an impressive interception off quarterback Justin Fields during Friday’s training camp practice. Brisker showed his instincts when he jumped a route and picked off the pass intended for tight end Cole Kmet. It’s the kind of play that had the potential to be a pick-6 in live action.

“I’m trying to show my disguise,” Brisker said. “Just coming down and Cole crossed my face so I just took my eyes to his hips and then once I (saw) him get ready to catch the ball I just jumped in front of it, you know, made sure I caught the ball and just took it upfield.”

Brisker had a little extra motivation after fellow second-round rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon picked off a Fields pass intended for wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

“Yeah, I pay attention,” Brisker said. “Once he got the first one I was like, ‘I got to get one now; I got to get one.’ So there’s definitely a competition between everybody in the room with the corners and safeties and linebackers. You know, I’m definitely trying to be the takeaway king.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire