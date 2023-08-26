WATCH: Bears rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson comes down with INT vs. Bills

Last week, Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson let an interception go right through his hands for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The week before, he missed another one against the Tennessee Titans. He said he wasn’t going to let that happen again and backed that up on Saturday.

In the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Stevenson came away with his first professional interception. On Buffalo’s second possession, backup quarterback Kyle Allen was driving the offense downfield and looked towards the left sideline on a deep pass to Gabe Davis. Stevenson had tight coverage and looked back for the ball just in time to get a pick and stay in bounds at the same time.

Stevenson was drafted by the Bears in the second round out of Miami (FL) and became the favorite to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at the boundary corner position earlier in the summer. He’s had an up-and-down preseason with penalties and missed chances, but he made the most of that opportunity and gave the ball back to the offense.

The turnover allowed Justin Fields and the offense to move downfield, thanks to a huge catch and run by D.J. Moore. The Bears got a field goal out of it and trail 7-3 in the second quarter.

