WATCH: Bears’ Rodney Adams makes a highlight grab and sprints for a touchdown

Another week, another highlight play from Chicago Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams over a defender’s head. This time, however, he was able to take it to the house and give the Bears their first score of the day.

Midway through the second quarter, the Bears offense finally came alive after doing nothing of note all game. On second down, quarterback Andy Dalton dropped back and fired his longest pass attempt of the preseason. He found Adams streaking on the right side of the field, where the receiver hauled in the catch over cornerback Siran Neal, kept his feet, and dashed to the endzone for the 73-yard score.

Adams had a similar catch last week against the Dolphins and has flashed for the Bears in camp. The veteran receiver has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, playing in just one game since coming into the league in 2017.

The Bears are currently down 28-6 against the Bills with the first half winding down.

