WATCH: Bears QB Tyson Bagent rushes for TD vs. Bills

Another preseason game, another spectacular rushing touchdown from Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. The undrafted rookie out of Shepherd continues to turn heads this preseason and relieved Justin Fields as QB2 to start the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. A few possessions later, he led the Bears to their first touchdown drive of the day on an eight-yard run.

Bagent and the Bears orchestrated a drive that spanned nine plays and 42 yards. Just like last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Bagent and rookie running back Roschon Johnson were the catalysts for the drive. Johnson’s 11-yard screen pass from Bagent on fourth down kept the chains moving, and a few plays later, the quarterback scrambled for another first down before doing it again to get the touchdown.

The rushing score was Bagent’s second of the preseason, as he continues to make a case to be the team’s primary backup. He followed that drive with a near touchdown pass to tight end Stephen Carlson that was dropped before getting intercepted. Bagent finished the first half going 4-of-10 for 18 yards and an interception.

At halftime, the Bears trail the Bills 17-10.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire