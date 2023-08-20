WATCH: Bears QB Tyson Bagent dials up his own number for TD vs. Colts

Chicago Bears undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent is making a name for himself this preseason. The star passer from Division II Shepherd University led the Bears on a 17-play touchdown drive that went 92 yards, capped off with a two-yard scramble by Bagent into the end zone.

Bagent relieved quarterback P.J. Walker, who started in place of Justin Fields, and immediately sparked the offense. He went 7-of-8 for 61 yards with a couple of nice screen passes and darts to wide receiver Daurice Fountain. With Johnson getting 32 yards on seven carries on the drive, the Bears were able to put together their first sustained drive of the game.

Inside the Colts five-yard line, Bagent dropped back to pass and found space on the left side of the field. He decided to tuck the ball and run before diving into the end zone. The touchdown run tied the game at 7-7, which remains the score at halftime.

