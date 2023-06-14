WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields mic’d up at OTAs

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been making waves this offseason, where his teammates and coaches have noticed improvement from the third-year signal caller.

Fields has improved his mechanics and has a better grasp of the offense, as he heads into his second season in Luke Getsy’s scheme.

Left guard Teven Jenkins said Fields carries himself like a “10 year vet,” and that’s something that’s had an impact on his teammates.

“Seeing how he commands that huddle and what he wants to see out of all of us,” Jenkins said, “it’s a wake-up call for me that I need to push myself to be on his level because he’s demanding a certain effort out of all of us.”

To catch a glimpse of that, here’s a look at Fields mic’d up during OTAs:

