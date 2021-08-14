WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields uses his legs to score touchdown vs. Dolphins

While it was a rough start for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the first half against the Dolphins, he got into a nice rhythm at the start of the second half, which included scoring his first touchdown as a Chicago Bear.

Fields led the Bears on an eight-play, 77-yard drive to open the third quarter, which resulted in an eight-yard touchdown run by Fields.

On that drive, Fields completed 4-of-4 passes for 54 yards, which included a 17-yard completion to Riley Ridley and a 25-yard completion to Rodney Adams.

In the last two drives, Fields has led the Bears on two scoring drives, including one at the end of the half which resulted in a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal.

The Bears trail the Dolphins 13-10 in the third quarter.

