WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields looks ready for Club Dub

It’s no secret that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has got some moves. And not just on the football field with his freakish athletic ability. He was well-known for his dance moves back at Ohio State, and here’s hoping he brings that same energy to Chicago.

For a Bears team that is looking to get back on the winning track in 2021, the hope is that there will be a lot more Club Dub dance celebrations this year following back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

And if this new video of Fields dancing in a Bears uniform during media day is any indication, he looks just as prepared for Club Dub as he appears to be for the NFL.

First look at Justin Fields dancing in a Bears uniform 🔥pic.twitter.com/9JALvpygXj — BFR Clips (@BFRClips) June 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the full video posted by the Bears Twitter account, which also features some moves by running back Damien Williams, who also appears ready for some Club Dub action.

