WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields gets some reps in with WR Marquise Goodwin

The excitement surrounding Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has hit a fever pitch — and we’re still in the thick of the offseason. Following an impressive rookie minicamp, where Fields garnered praise for his accuracy and demeanor, among other things, it’s hard not to get excited about the future.

Even before rookie minicamp, Fields was busy getting some offseason reps in with new Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin, who worked out together in Atlanta.

Bears fans have been starving for any and all highlights of Fields throwing the football — even if it is practice.

Thanks to Simeon Kelley, we’ve got highlights of Fields and Goodwin as they build their connection, something that Bears fans are certainly looking forward to seeing on the field later this year.

And, for what it’s worth, there are more highlights of Fields throwing in this clip than what the Bears showed in their rookie minicamp highlights.

