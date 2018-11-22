Watch: Bears Pull Out Some Stellar TD Celebrations During Their Thanksgiving Day Win

The Bears celebrated Thanksgiving in style with several fun touchdown celebrations during their 23–16 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Bears S Eddie Jackson had one of the game's biggest highlights when he picked off Lions QB Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter and ran it in a for a 41-yard touchdown. Jackson gathered his defense together in the end zone to get in a quick work out before finishing the game.

Perhaps the best moment of the game came later in the quarter when Jackson put together an orchestra of Bears players. As Jackson pretended to sing into the football, his teammates showed off their dance moves behind him.

Can't decide what's better: Bears defense or Bears defense celebrationspic.twitter.com/d6cnqovUCP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 22, 2018

Earlier in the quarter, Chase Daniel connected with Tarik Cohen on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears a 16-13 lead. All that work will tucker out even the most talented players, so Cohen decided to take a quick power nap.

The itis got to Tarik Cohen ????

(via @GetYaPopcorn) pic.twitter.com/2dolO7svct

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2018

After Thursday's win, da Bears head into next week feeling like this guy:

The Bears next play on Dec. 2 against the Giants in New York, while the Lions will host the Rams.