WATCH: Bears press conferences from seventh training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday for their second consecutive padded practice of the summer.
There were plenty of storylines from Day 7, which included an improved performance by the offense following a brutal outing on Tuesday. The offense still has plenty of work to do, but they’re showing progress.
Here’s a look at the press conferences from the Bears’ seventh practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields, defensive tackle Justin Jones and running back David Montgomery.
HC Matt Eberflus
Coach Eberflus is live with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/bd2iv9b6pt
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2022
QB Justin Fields
.@justnfields is up at the podium@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/vVbPLTm0Gj
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2022
DT Justin Jones
.@Twenty7Savage is up next@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/6f94NcVnju
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2022
RB David Montgomery
.@MontgomerDavid is meeting with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/TGiqK5XDA6
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2022
