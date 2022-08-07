WATCH: Bears press conferences from ninth training camp practice

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their fourth consecutive padded practice of the summer.

There were plenty of storylines from Day 9, which included the return of Teven Jenkins to the practice field, more shuffling along the offensive line and plenty of injury updates resulting in concerns about depth at wide receiver.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ ninth practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

HC Matt Eberflus

OT Teven Jenkins

RB Khalil Herbert

LB Nicholas Morrow

8 takeaways from ninth practice at Bears training camp

Everything we learned from Bears OT Teven Jenkins' press conference

View 6 items

