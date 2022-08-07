WATCH: Bears press conferences from ninth training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their fourth consecutive padded practice of the summer.
There were plenty of storylines from Day 9, which included the return of Teven Jenkins to the practice field, more shuffling along the offensive line and plenty of injury updates resulting in concerns about depth at wide receiver.
Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ ninth practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.
HC Matt Eberflus
Coach Eberflus is meeting with the media at Halas Hall@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/dhIw2mb3wE
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2022
OT Teven Jenkins
.@TevenJenkins is speaking with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/uBgf0cd2Fd
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2022
RB Khalil Herbert
.@JuiceHerbert is live at the podium@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/RP1GR7dXxi
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2022
LB Nicholas Morrow
Nicholas Morrow is up next@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/nwBAMwaLgB
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2022
8 takeaways from ninth practice at Bears training camp
Everything we learned from Bears OT Teven Jenkins' press conference