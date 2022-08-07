WATCH: Bears press conferences from ninth training camp practice

In this article:

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their fourth consecutive padded practice of the summer.

There were plenty of storylines from Day 9, which included the return of Teven Jenkins to the practice field, more shuffling along the offensive line and plenty of injury updates resulting in concerns about depth at wide receiver.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ ninth practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

HC Matt Eberflus

Coach Eberflus is meeting with the media at Halas Hall@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/dhIw2mb3wE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2022

OT Teven Jenkins

RB Khalil Herbert

LB Nicholas Morrow

