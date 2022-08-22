WATCH: Bears press conferences from final training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Sunday for their final practice of training camp.
It was a closed practice, which featured plenty of updates. That includes along the offensive line as Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom once again lined up with the starters at right guard and right tackle. Quarterback Justin Fields had another strong outing, but the defense ended practice on a strong note.
Here’s a look at the press conferences following Sunday’s practice, which featured defensive coordinator Alan Williams, running back David Montgomery, defensive tackle Justin Jones and defensive end Trevis Gipson.
DC Alan Williams
DC Alan Williams
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 21, 2022
RB David Montgomery
RB David Montgomery
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 21, 2022
DT Justin Jones
DT Justin Jones
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 21, 2022
DE Trevis Gipson
DE Trevis Gipson
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 21, 2022
