WATCH: Bears press conferences from final training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Sunday for their final practice of training camp.

It was a closed practice, which featured plenty of updates. That includes along the offensive line as Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom once again lined up with the starters at right guard and right tackle. Quarterback Justin Fields had another strong outing, but the defense ended practice on a strong note.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following Sunday’s practice, which featured defensive coordinator Alan Williams, running back David Montgomery, defensive tackle Justin Jones and defensive end Trevis Gipson.

DC Alan Williams

RB David Montgomery

DT Justin Jones

DE Trevis Gipson

List

10 takeaways from conclusion of Bears training camp View 10 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire