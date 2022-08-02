WATCH: Bears press conferences from fifth training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday after an off day, which marked the final practice before pads come on Tuesday.

There were plenty of storylines from Day 5, which included another big day for the defense. The defensive line and defensive backs dominated and made things difficult on the offense, which struggled during the two-minute drill.

Here’s a look at the press conferences from the Bears’ fifth practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, wide receiver Byron Pringle, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, tight end Ryan Griffin and offensive lineman Sam Mustipher.

HC Matt Eberflus

WR Byron Pringle

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

TE Ryan Griffin

OL Sam Mustipher

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire