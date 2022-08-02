WATCH: Bears press conferences from fifth training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday after an off day, which marked the final practice before pads come on Tuesday.
There were plenty of storylines from Day 5, which included another big day for the defense. The defensive line and defensive backs dominated and made things difficult on the offense, which struggled during the two-minute drill.
Here’s a look at the press conferences from the Bears’ fifth practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, wide receiver Byron Pringle, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, tight end Ryan Griffin and offensive lineman Sam Mustipher.
HC Matt Eberflus
Coach Eberflus is speaking with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/yvQYKlmSrS
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2022
WR Byron Pringle
.@pringle_byron is live at the podium@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/oMimLtCPKp
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2022
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Al-Quadin Muhammad is up next@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/bDUBkVWqof
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2022
TE Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin is meeting with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/9HHagM2POL
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2022
OL Sam Mustipher
.@smustipher53 is up on the 🎙 @Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/qkDlDlHcvM
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2022
