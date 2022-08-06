WATCH: Bears press conferences from eighth training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their third consecutive padded practice of the summer.
There were plenty of storylines from Day 8, which included the Bears offense running against a scout team, some more shuffling along the offensive line, rookie running back Trestan Ebner showing his speed and elusiveness and plenty of injury updates.
Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ eighth practice, which included offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, safety Eddie Jackson, tight end Cole Kmet and offensive lineman Michael Schofield.
OC Luke Getsy
OC Luke Getsy is meeting with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/hizt16YOGW
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2022
WR Darnell Mooney
.@Darnell_M1 is live on the 🎙 @Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/WBnY2NCt1S
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2022
S Eddie Jackson
.@BoJack4 is live at the podium@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/aI5b1C0WGS
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2022
TE Cole Kmet
.@ColeKmet is up next@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/24iHARWZOb
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2022
OL Michael Schofield
.@SchoBlue75 is speaking with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/36Rz4DDiaY
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2022
