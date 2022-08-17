WATCH: Bears press conferences from 15th training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for a padded practice on Tuesday, which comes just a couple of days before their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
It was an eventful day during the closed practice, with the biggest storyline being Teven Jenkins getting first-team reps at right guard. Larry Borom was also starting at right tackle. So it’s safe to say that things are getting interesting along the offensive line.
Here’s a look at the press conferences following Tuesday’s practice, which featured head coach Matt Eberflus, tight end Cole Kmet, left guard Cody Whitehair and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.
HC Matt Eberflus
Coach Eberflus is speaking with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/2I4N6eDVBo
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 16, 2022
TE Cole Kmet
.@ColeKmet is up next@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/baC4bi4T7W
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 16, 2022
OL Cody Whitehair
.@WhItehair76 is live at the podium@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/CUt9hZmhsu
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 16, 2022
LB Nicholas Morrow
Nicholas Morrow is speaking with the media@Hyundai | #BearsCamp https://t.co/Ulr5ICZVd7
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 16, 2022
