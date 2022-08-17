WATCH: Bears press conferences from 15th training camp practice

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for a padded practice on Tuesday, which comes just a couple of days before their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It was an eventful day during the closed practice, with the biggest storyline being Teven Jenkins getting first-team reps at right guard. Larry Borom was also starting at right tackle. So it’s safe to say that things are getting interesting along the offensive line.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following Tuesday’s practice, which featured head coach Matt Eberflus, tight end Cole Kmet, left guard Cody Whitehair and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

HC Matt Eberflus

TE Cole Kmet

OL Cody Whitehair

LB Nicholas Morrow

