WATCH: Bears press conferences from 14th training camp practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luke Getsy
    American football player
  • Kyler Gordon
    Kyler Gordon
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Braxton Jones
    Braxton Jones
    US American football offensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday for their first practice following their preseason opener. It was a light, non-padded workout.

There were plenty of storylines from Day 14 of training camp, which featured Teven Jenkins getting a look at right tackle with the second- and third-teams, rookie Braxton Jones battling Robert Quinn and some promotions for standout rookies Jack Sanborn, Demarquis Gates and Trevon Coley.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following Thursday’s practice, which featured offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, cornerback Kyler Gordon, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and quarterback Trevor Siemian.

OC Luke Getsy

CB Kyler Gordon

WR Velus Jones Jr.

QB Trevor Siemian

List

7 takeaways from 14th practice at Bears training camp

View 7 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories