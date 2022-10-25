WATCH: Bears’ post-game locker room celebration after win vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world with a dominating 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Chicago dominated in all three phases and Matt Eberflus managed to out-coach the great Bill Belichick, preventing him from surpassing George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history. At least for one week.

The offense scored their most points (33) in two years and rushed for 243 yards; the defense held the Patriots scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers; and Cairo Santos was clutch on all four field goals and three extra points.

The Bears’ Twitter account shared a glimpse at the locker room after the game, where players were celebrating their most impressive win of the season.

The Bears will look to build off this impressive victory when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 8.

