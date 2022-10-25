WATCH: Bears’ post-game locker room celebration after win vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world with a dominating 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Chicago dominated in all three phases and Matt Eberflus managed to out-coach the great Bill Belichick, preventing him from surpassing George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history. At least for one week.

The offense scored their most points (33) in two years and rushed for 243 yards; the defense held the Patriots scoreless in the second half and forced four turnovers; and Cairo Santos was clutch on all four field goals and three extra points.

The Bears’ Twitter account shared a glimpse at the locker room after the game, where players were celebrating their most impressive win of the season.

Locker room was LIT 🕺 pic.twitter.com/wMKVzdJ2lJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2022

The Bears will look to build off this impressive victory when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 8.

List

Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 7 win View 4 items

List

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 7 win View 5 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire