WATCH: Bears players return to Halas Hall as offseason program begins

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears kicked off their offseason program on Monday, where new head coach Matt Eberflus met with his team for the first time at Halas Hall.

The first two weeks of the offseason program will be limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation. It’ll mark the first time the players meet Eberflus and their new position coaches.

Chicago’s roster is going to look a lot different this year following the departures of Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman, Tarik Cohen and James Daniels among others.

Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, David Montgomery, Cole Kmet, Trevis Gipson and Khalil Herbert were among those who reported for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts.

Here’s a look at Bears players clocking in for their first day of school as the offseason program begins:

Here’s a look at what you can expect from each phase of Chicago’s offseason program:

