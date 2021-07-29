WATCH: Bears players are ready for fans to arrive at training camp
The Chicago Bears hit the practice field for the first time this training camp on Wednesday, where they had a light, closed practice. But that changes on Thursday.
A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend 14 open practices, starting Thursday, during training camp this year from July 29-Aug. 25. Around 1,000 tickets will be available for each day.
The Bears held a drawing that gave them chance to receive free tickets for just one day of training camp. Winners have already been notified.
The Bears Twitter account shared a video following Wednesday’s practice, where several players, including Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Joel Iyiegbuniwe, expressed their excitement for fans to be in attendance at training camp on Thursday.
Only thing missing at practice? YOU
See you tomorrow, Bears fam! 😁@Invisalign | #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/B5EoRD6Oxp
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 29, 2021
Here’s a look at the Bears’ complete training camp schedule, which includes 14 open practices to a limited number of fans:
List
Chicago Bears complete 2021 training camp schedule