WATCH: Bears offense opens first half with Darrynton Evans touchdown

The Chicago Bears dominated the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of their preseason matchup and the second half is proving to be more of the same. The Bears, led by third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman, scored on their opening series of the half thanks to a one-yard dive by running back Darrynton Evans.

Evans had an easy go of it after an impressive few plays led the Bears down to the goal line. Peterman found receivers Dazz Newsome and Isaiah Coulter for big gains with an already short field. A pass to Jake Tonges set the Bears up at the one-yard line and Evans did the rest.

With rookie running back Trestan Ebner questionable to return with an ankle injury, Evans will see the bulk of the carries the rest of the way. The Bears lead Seattle 24-0 midway through the third quarter.

