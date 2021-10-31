Watch: Bears have no answer for running QB Jimmy Garopolo

JIMMY G AGAIN 🔥

The 49ers have had a couple trips to the red zone, and both have ended the same way. This time San Francisco put together a five-play, 75-yard drive after Chicago cut their lead to 23-22. On a first-and-goal from the 5, Jimmy Garoppolo kept a zone read and crashed in for a touchdown. It was his second rushing score of the game and his first-career game with two rushing touchdowns.