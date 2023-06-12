What to watch for at Bears’ mandatory minicamp this week

The Chicago Bears wrapped up the voluntary portion of their offseason program following organized team activities last week. Now, the focus shifts to mandatory minicamp, which runs June 13-15.

There were plenty of storylines that emerged during OTAs, including the growing connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore, the return of Eddie Jackson and some new faces making an impact.

Here’s one storyline to watch at each position during minicamp:

Quarterback: Justin Fields' growing connection with DJ Moore

Justin Fields and DJ Moore have been drawing rave reviews this offseason, and they’ve made some big plays during voluntary practices. Fields and Moore’s chemistry has developed quickly, which has even shocked some teammates. While you can’t overreact to unpadded practices in June, the growing connection between Fields and Moore has been the talk of the offseason. It’ll once again be a focus during minicamp, where the pair have three more practices to develop that chemistry ahead of training camp next month. If the offseason is any indication, the Fields-Moore connection has the potential to be something special.

Running back: Competition between Herbert, Foreman and Johnson

While we’ve heard several times that “it’s a rep chart, not a depth chart,” the competition at the running back position is one that will be a focal point of the summer. While the Bears will employ a committee approach, Khalil Herbert, free-agent addition D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson will battle for that lead back role following the departure of David Montgomery. Herbert figures to get first crack at the job, following a season where he led all qualifying backs with 5.7 yards per carry in 2022. Foreman was solid stepping in for the departed Christian McCaffrey last season with the Panthers while many believe Johnson could the be the lead back by season’s end. The competition will kick into gear come training camp, but it’s still a storyline worth monitoring.

While DJ Moore continues to make waves this offseason, there are questions about Chicago’s other top receivers. Darnell Mooney is rehabbing from a broken ankle suffered last November. While he probably won’t participate during minicamp, Matt Eberflus said, barring any setbacks, Mooney should be good to go for training camp next month. Then there’s Chase Claypool, who is facing a make-or-break year with the Bears. Claypool has been nursing a soft tissue injury suffered during the first week of OTAs, and his status for this week is unknown. If Mooney and Claypool remain sidelined, it’s an opportunity for other receivers to step up in their absence, including the three-way battle for the final two roster spots with Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr. and Dante Pettis.

Tight end: Cole Kmet-Robert Tonyan duo

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have a solid tight end duo with Cole Kmet and free-agent addition Robert Tonyan, who should be dependable outlets for Justin Fields on offense. There could also be some competition for reps as the summer unfolds, where Kmet is currently the top guy. While Tonyan is primarily a pass catcher, Kmet also brings solid blocking to the table. Tonyan also has experience in this offense, which means a short acclimation period. The Kmet-Tonyan duo should be a fun one to watch this summer.

Offensive line: Developing continuity

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears overhauled their offensive line this offseason, where there will be four players at new positions. Left tackle Braxton Jones is the only player who will remain at his previous position. Teven Jenkins kicks over to left guard with free-agent addition Nate Davis at right guard, Cody Whitehair kicks inside to center and rookie Darnell Wright will start at right tackle. With the onus on protecting Justin Fields, the offensive line needs to develop a sense of continuity and rapport this offseason. It’s something worth monitoring this offseason, especially as Lucas Patrick is expected to see some rotation at center with Whitehair.

Edge rusher: Who's bringing pressure?

If there’s a position that is still lacking on the roster, it’s edge rusher. The Bears don’t have a superstar at the position, and there are questions about who is going to bring pressure. The team still needs to add another veteran to the mix, be it through free agency or trade, so the position group is far from final. So far, DeMarcus Walker is the biggest acquisition, and he’s currently the top guy off the edge. Trevis Gipson is looking to bounce back following a disappointing season, and Rasheem Green and Dominique Robinson also factor into the mix.

Interior defensive line: Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens impact

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears upgraded along the defensive interior this offseason, adding free-agent Andrew Billings and rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens to join the rotation with returning veteran Justin Jones. All eyes will be on the rookies in Dexter and Pickens, who the team hopes will develop into long-term contributors. While they’re likely to start the year as rotational pieces, they could challenge for reps as the season unfolds. It’ll be hard to get a true evaluation of Dexter and Pickens before the pads come on in training camp, but they’re certainly a focal point on defense.

Linebacker: Competition for SAM

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Linebacker is arguably the strongest group on the roster after Chicago overhauled the roster with free-agent additions Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Edmunds and Edwards, the team’s starting MIKE and WILL linebackers, have already been making plays during voluntary workouts. But there will also be some competition behind them with Jack Sanborn, rookie Noah Sewell and Dylan Cole competing for that SAM linebacker role. Sanborn figures to be the guy right now, but Sewell could certainly challenge for the job this summer.

Cornerback: Tyrique Stevenson competing for CB3 role

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears upgraded at cornerback this offseason with the addition of rookie Tyrique Stevenson, who many expect to start from Day 1 alongside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. But he’ll have to earn the starting job first. Stevenson has had his share of rookie struggles during OTAs, but that’s what these workouts are for. Stevenson will battle the likes of Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones for the job, as Gordon is expected to play exclusively in the slot. Although, defensive coordinator Alan Williams did say they would still look to get Gordon some reps on the outside.

Safety: Eddie Jackson's health

Eddie Jackson returned to practice for the first time last week after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury last November. He was limited, participating in some individual and team drills. Matt Eberflus said Jackson has “worked his tail off to get back to where he is,” and all eyes will be on Jackson and how much he participates during minicamp. But even if he continues to participate in limited fashion, as he ramps back up, he should be full-go for training camp next month.

Special teams: Competition at kicker

It’s probably still too early to start watching the battle at kicker, which should kick into gear during training camp, but it’s the central storyline on special teams this offseason. Cairo Santos is entering the final year of his deal, and the Bears signed undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt, who should provide some real competition. While Chicago has made it clear it’s Santos’ job to lose, Szmyt might challenge for the job if he proves to have a stronger leg.

