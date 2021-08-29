WATCH: Bears LB Danny Trevathan, CB Tre Roberson have interceptions vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears offense has been virtually ineffective in the first half. But the Bears defense has recorded two interceptions in the first half, which is one more than the total number of first downs by Chicago’s offense.

When the Titans were driving down the field on their second series, linebacker Danny Trevathan picked off Titans quarterback Matt Barkley on Chicago’s 16-yard line, halting any potential points.

After Tennessee scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the Bears defense got after quarterback Logan Woodside on the following possession. Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson got pressure on Woodside, forcing an errant pass, which landed in the hands of cornerback Tre Roberson, who returned it 27 yards for a score.

The Titans lead the Bears 10-7 near the end of the second quarter.