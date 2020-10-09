Watch: Bears’ Kyle Fuller devastates Bucs’ Ke’Shawn Vaughn

The Chicago Bears’ Kyle Fuller proved there still can be hitting in football.

Check out how the DB uses perfect form to crush the Bucs’ Ke’Shawn Vaughn and jar the ball loose in the process.





First, officials threw a flag on the hit. They then huddled and decided the shot was clean.

There was a booth review on the play and that turned into the play being called a fumble that the Bears recovered, setting up a TD that sent them into the half with a 14-13 lead after falling behind 13-0.