Watch: Bears’ Javon Wims loses mind, tries to pummel Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

The Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims took leave of his senses Sunday during the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Watch as the third-year wide receiver from Georgia unloads a flurry of punches on Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Not quite sure what Wims thought he was damaging by hitting Gardner-Johnson in the helmet other than the hands he is supposed to use to catch passes from Nick Foles. Wims earned an ejection.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson got punched with his helmet on again? pic.twitter.com/OwYFj79jH7 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 1, 2020





Gardner-Johnson seems to have issues with wide receivers. He was the Saints player who was punched by teammate Michael Thomas in practice that led to the top receiver missing a game for disciplinary reasons.

A scrum broke out after Bears WR Javon Wims took a swing at Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. pic.twitter.com/jvtPCisp4b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020



