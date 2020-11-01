Watch: Bears’ Javon Wims loses mind, tries to pummel Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Barry Werner

The Chicago BearsJavon Wims took leave of his senses Sunday during the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Watch as the third-year wide receiver from Georgia unloads a flurry of punches on Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Not quite sure what Wims thought he was damaging by hitting Gardner-Johnson in the helmet other than the hands he is supposed to use to catch passes from Nick Foles. Wims earned an ejection.


Gardner-Johnson seems to have issues with wide receivers. He was the Saints player who was punched by teammate Michael Thomas in practice that led to the top receiver missing a game for disciplinary reasons.


 