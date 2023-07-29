WATCH: Bears highlights from first three training camp practices

The Chicago Bears are in the full swing of training camp, and they’re about to wrap up their first week of non-padded practices.

It’s been an eventful first three practices, where quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore have stolen the show. They’re putting up highlights on a daily basis, and it’s clear their connection is going to be something special.

The Bears Twitter account shared some highlights from the first three practices, which includes the Fields-Moore connection, rookie wideout Tyler Scott’s blazing speed and plenty of passing game highlights — before the pads come on next week.

Get your day started with some #BearsCamp highlights ☕️ pic.twitter.com/E236pHUfIk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 29, 2023

All indications from those in attendance is the offense has been getting the better of the defense, at least through these first few practices. But that could certainly change once the pads come on next Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire