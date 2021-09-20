WATCH: Bears HC Matt Nagy addresses his team following Week 2 win vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears secured their first win of the season with a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Bears defense recorded four takeaways in the second half — including three straight interceptions of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Quarterback Andy Dalton exited the game with a knee injury late in the second quarter, which opened the door for rookie Justin Fields, who played the remainder of the game. While Fields’ performance was a bit shaky, there’s no denying the future is bright.

The Bears Twitter account shared video of head coach Matt Nagy addressing the team in the locker room following the win, where he praised the defense for their dominating performance — singling out linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and safety Tashaun Gipson for their takeaways in the second half.

Coach Nagy was all of us after the W. Reply with a if our defense had you up today!#CINvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/h2S6AxGXqp — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 19, 2021

Hopefully a Club Dub video is on the way.

