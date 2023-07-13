WATCH: Bears great Steve McMichael’s reaction to learning he’s a Hall of Fame semifinalist

Bears great defensive tackle Steve McMichael was named as a senior semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Bears owner Virginia McCaskey is also a semifinalist as a contributor.

McMichael, known affectionately as “Mongo,” was a force during his 13-year career with Chicago, where he played a huge role in the dominance of the 1985 Bears. Many of his former teammates, including Richard Dent, have argued he should already be in the Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, McMichael has been battling ALS for the last couple of years. He revealed his diagnosis in April 2021, and he’s now full paralyzed and lost his voice.

WGN’s Jarrett Payton shared a video of McMichael’s reaction to hearing his report that he’s a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame, which got a smile out of Mongo.

Seeing Steve McMichael smile when he heard me report he’s a @ProFootballHOF semifinalist made my day! Love you, Mongo! #Bears 🐻⬇️ @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/h2Pyb7LgXc — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) July 12, 2023

McMichael spent 13 seasons with the Bears, where he was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl team. McMichael was a two-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. His 92.5 career sacks ranks second in franchise history, behind only Richard Dent (124.5).

There will be a vote to narrow those senior and coach/contributor semifinalists to finalists. Those finalists would need to receive at least 80% of the vote to be elected to Canton.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire