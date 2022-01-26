WATCH: New Bears GM Ryan Poles has a message for fans

The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of Ryan Poles as their new general manager on Tuesday, which left the Bears fanbase hopeful for the potential of this franchise moving forward.

Poles was picked up at the airport by Chairman George McCaskey before interviewing for the second time for the GM vacancy on Tuesday. The Bears weren’t going to let Poles leave the building without an offer. And they didn’t.

Now, Chicago has filled one of their front office vacancies with someone who was highly-regarded around the league. Poles was also a finalist for GM openings with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

With Poles locked down as the new GM, the Bears shared a short video message from Poles to fans, which included an official “Bear down.”

A 🐻⬇️ to make things official. pic.twitter.com/3zrQLlG1le — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2022

“I am extremely grateful to George, the McCaskey family and the rest of the Bears organization for this opportunity,” Poles said, via ChicagoBears.com. “The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports. It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”

Poles’ first task is hiring a new head coach, a process that starts immediately. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell are the current finalists for the job.

Poles interviewed Caldwell on Tuesday and he’ll interview Quinn and Eberflus on Wednesday.

