WATCH: Bears fans celebrate landing the No. 1 pick at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears closed out the 2022 season on a 10-game losing streak. But it wasn’t all bad considering they landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

They did receive from help from the Houston Texans, who needed to defeat the Indianapolis Colts to relinquish control of the top selection. And that’s exactly what they did, and in dramatic fashion.

Following Chicago’s 29-13 loss to Minnesota, fans gathered inside Soldier Field to watch the remainder of the Texans-Colts game. One fan, Jordan Lazowski, caught on camera the moment the Bears locked down the No. 1 pick — and the celebration that ensued.

Soldier Field the moment the Bears got the #1 pick lol pic.twitter.com/wdMhgunZS3 — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) January 8, 2023

The Bears are now in a prime position to either trade back with a quarterback-needy team or land a top defensive prospect, such as Alabama’s Will Anderson or Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

Considering Chicago won’t be selecting a quarterback (now that they have their guy in Justin Fields), they essentially control the draft. And GM Ryan Poles should be fielding phone calls for any team looking to target a top quarterback in Bryce Young or CJ Stroud.

Related

List

Twitter erupts over the Bears getting the No. 1 overall draft pick View 26 items

List

2023 NFL draft: Every player taken with 1st overall pick in the last 10 years View 10 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire