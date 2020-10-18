WATCH: Bears defense sets the tone vs. Panthers on first series with sack, INT

The Chicago Bears defense made a statement on the opening series of the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Following a special teams penalty, the Panthers offense started on their own 10-yard line, and the Bears defense brought the pressure on Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols sacked Bridgewater on the 1-yard line — nearly getting a safety. But it was a good thing Nichols kept Bridgewater out of his own end zone.
On the next play — third-and-19 — Bridgewater was intercepted by safety Tashaun Gipson, who made his second pick of the season. Rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson tipped Bridgewater’s pass, and Gipson made the play.
That's TEAMWORK!!
The turnover set up the Bears on Carolina’s 7-yard line, where Chicago’s offense converted on third-and-goal — a Nick Foles to Cole Kmet touchdown, the rookie tight end’s first career touchdown.
The Bears lead 7-0 in the first quarter.