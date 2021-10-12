WATCH: Bears take Club Dub on the road following upset win over Raiders

The Chicago Bears delivered a 20-9 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, where all three phases contributed to the team’s best win of the season to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The defense contained one of the league’s highest-scoring offenses, sacked Derek Carr three times and added another takeaway to the bucket. The offense committed to the ground game with Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert. And kicker Cairo Santos delivered two clutch field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

As has been the case since Matt Nagy joined the Bears, the team celebrates every win at Club Dub — and that includes road games.

Thanks to Bilal Nichols, we got a glimpse inside Club Dub right as it was happening following Sunday’s win. Now, we have official video from the Bears, which gives us a better look at the team celebrating an impressive road win against the Raiders.

CLUBBB DUBBB! *ʙᴜᴛ ᴡɪᴛʜ ɴᴏɴ ᴄᴏᴘʏʀɪɢʜᴛᴇᴅ ᴍᴜꜱɪᴄ pic.twitter.com/0rdrdF4bdV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 12, 2021

The Bears will be looking to continue their Club Dub celebration Sunday when they host the division rival Packers at Soldier Field. But it won’t be an easy task considering Green Bay is 19-3 against the Bears since 2011.

But if Chicago can get another complete game from all three phases this Sunday, they stand a chance of pulling off another upset.