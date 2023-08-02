WATCH: Bears CB Kyler Gordon uses ‘spidey senses’ to make leaping INT

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has quietly been having an impressive training camp, where he appears primed for a big season season.

“The guys have nicknamed him ‘Spider-Man’ because he is so quick, he is so agile, he is instinctive,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said last week. “He’s got Spidey senses. When he makes a play and you go, ‘wow, how did he make that,’ ding-ding-ding the Spidey senses are going off. All those things—the quickness, the instincts—they’ve been showing up in a big way.”

Those “spidey senses” were on display during Wednesday’s practice, which included a dominant team period where Gordon recorded an interception, tackle for loss and sack.

The Bears socials shared a glimpse of the interception, where Gordon picked off a Justin Fields pass intended for wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. Gordon undercut the route and read it perfectly for the interception.

Hopefully we’ll get to see this celebration more often when the regular season kicks off.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire