Watch: Bears’ Allen Robinson uses his head on TD catch

Allen Robinson stretched out and used his head, er helmet, to haul in this pass from Nick Foles as the Chicago Bears played host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Watch as Foles looks for his top target in the end zone and Robinson manages to catch the football with the help of his helmet.
The throw. The dive. The catch.@AllenRobinson pins the TD catch to his helmet! #DaBears
📺: #NOvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/ow2iBsMpyD pic.twitter.com/Ij4r7ZRRFa
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020