WATCH: Baylor fans chant “S-E-C!” during win over Texas

Needless to say, things aren’t going well for Texas through the first nine weeks of the season.

The Longhorns currently own a 4-4 record overall and are riding a three-game losing streak. While each of the three recent losses were to ranked conference foes, Texas was in favorable position to win them.

Against Oklahoma, Texas blew a 38-20 second half lead. Against Oklahoma State, Texas blew a 24-13 second half lead. Against Baylor, Texas blew a 21-10 second half lead. Same story, different week.

When the Bears had the game in control to defeat the Longhorns in Week 9, the fans in Waco began chanting “S-E-C!” loudly from the stands.

Baylor fans just broke out the “S-E-C!” chant at McLane Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cAGUOscIfx — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) October 30, 2021

First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have their work cut out for them.

It’s imperative that Texas find some success on the recruiting trail in the near future. At times, the Longhorns have shown that they can compete with the best teams in the country.

However, when the game is on the line, their weaknesses are apparent. If Sarkisian isn’t able to bring blue-chip recruits to Austin and develop them in a timely manner, he may receive the Tom Herman treatment before we know it.

