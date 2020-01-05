Watch: Baylor fan sinks full-court putt, wins $5,000

The Baylor men's basketball program has been letting fans attempt to win $5,000 by putting across the basketball court for 16 years.

Until Saturday, when Ty stepped up to the plate, no one had claimed the cash.

For the first time in the 16-year history of the Mattson Financial putt ... $5,000 richer!#SicEm #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/w8d6LFNf5I — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 5, 2020

The emcee got a little excited too: “He did it! He did it! I’ve never seen it happen! Let’s shut it down! Game over! Ty just won $5,000!”

He has our early vote for Putt of the Year.