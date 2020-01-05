Watch: Baylor fan sinks full-court putt, wins $5,000

Samantha Marks

The Baylor men's basketball program has been letting fans attempt to win $5,000 by putting across the basketball court for 16 years.

Until Saturday, when Ty stepped up to the plate, no one had claimed the cash.

The emcee got a little excited too: “He did it! He did it! I’ve never seen it happen! Let’s shut it down! Game over! Ty just won $5,000!”

He has our early vote for Putt of the Year. 

