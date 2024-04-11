How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

West Ham have their toughest task yet in the Europa League tonight.

While continental competition has largely been a joy for David Moyes and his side over the past two seasons, a trip to an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side provides perhaps their sternest test in it yet.

Xabi Alonso’s team have conquered all before them this season and are arguably second favourites for the competition as a whole, behind Liverpool. If West Ham get anything here, it will be some statement of intent.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.