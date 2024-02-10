How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream for Bundesliga title clash today

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich clash in a huge Bundesliga title showdown this afternoon.

The hosts hold a two-point advantage over the reigning champions ahead of kick-off at BayArena after a superb campaign to date under Xabi Alonso, who is being heavily linked with a return to Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp departs Anfield this summer.

Leverkusen remain unbeaten in 20 league matches so far this term, with only four draws, winning away at rock-bottom Darmstadt last weekend before going on to defeat Stuttgart in a five-goal thriller in midweek to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

A win over mighty Bayern would be another enormous boost to Leverkusen’s hopes of achieving a first-ever Bundesliga crown following five previous second-place finishes, with the two sides having played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena back in September.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have won all of their last three games after a damaging home loss to Werder Bremen in January, against Union Berlin, Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Harry Kane is enjoying a phenomenal first season in Bavaria, notching 28 goals and eight assists in just 26 matches already this term.

The England captain will have to be at his best though in an attempt to halt Leverkusen’s incredible 30-game unbeaten run and seal a big result for Bayern that would see them regain top spot.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday’s Bundesliga title showdown is being shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 5:15pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game unfold live online via the Sky Go app.