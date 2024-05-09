Watch the Battlehawks and Cardinals back-to-back on FOX 2 this Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Get ready for a St. Louis sports doubleheader on FOX 2 airwaves on Saturday. FOX 2 will carry the St. Louis Battlehawks and St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts back-to-back.

The St. Louis Battlehawks (5-1) will take on the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (6-0) in Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the central-division foe Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Cardinals (Seasonal)

It’s the first and only time this year that the Battlehawks and Cardinals will both air on FOX 2 airwaves – or your local FOX affiliate – on the same day.

Ahead of the Battlehawks game, tune into FOX 2 at 2:30 p.m. for a “Battlehawks Game Day” pregame show with interviews and analysis of the team’s season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.