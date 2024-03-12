How to watch Barcelona vs Napoli: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Barcelona host Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie later this evening.

Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen were both on the scoresheet in Naples last month, teeing up the tie perfectly as two giants of the European game look to reach the quarter-finals.

While neither the champions of Spain or Italy are quite as impressive this time around compared to last year, a 1-1 scoreline heading into tonight’s game makes it a fascinating prospect.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.