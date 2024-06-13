Watch: Barcelona & Real Madrid stars combine for fine goal on international duty

Attacking stars from Spanish football’s two biggest clubs combined to stellar effect on the international stage in the early hours of Thursday.

As much came in Brazil’s friendly meeting with the USA.

In their latest warmup outing ahead of the upcoming Copa América, Brazil made the trip to Florida, for a friendly meeting with a struggling America outfit.

When all was said and done, however, the Seleção were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

This came owing to a 1-1 stalemate, Christian Pulisic notching what proved to be a decisive equaliser midway through the first-half.

As alluded to above, though, prior to as much, stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid linked up to find the net for Brazil.

The players in question? Raphinha, and Rodrygo.

Afforded starts alongside Vinícius Jr. to make up Dorival Jr’s attacking trident for the clash, Raphinha teed up partner-in-crime Rodrygo by way of a defence-splitting pass.

And the Real Madrid frontman made no mistake with his ensuing finish, taking the ball in his path with his first touch, before picking out the far corner in style with his 2nd:

Rodrygo.



Clinical 🎯



Watch USA vs. Brazil on TNT, Max or truTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/d56TlMFRpP — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN