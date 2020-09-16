Watch Bam Adebayo’s insane block of Jayson Tatum on more time

Kurt Helin

This will be up there with the great blocks in NBA playoff history.

Boston was down two with 12 seconds left when Jayson Tatum got the ball out top, went away from his screen, blew by Jimmy Butler, and seemed on his way to a thunderous game-tying dunk.

Then Bam Adebayo happened.



That. Is. Incredible.

Miami won the game in overtime, 117-114. Game 2 is Thursday night.

Watch Bam Adebayo’s insane block of Jayson Tatum on more time originally appeared on NBCSports.com