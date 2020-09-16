This will be up there with the great blocks in NBA playoff history.
Boston was down two with 12 seconds left when Jayson Tatum got the ball out top, went away from his screen, blew by Jimmy Butler, and seemed on his way to a thunderous game-tying dunk.
Then Bam Adebayo happened.
BAM ADEBAYO DENIES IT AT THE RIM AND THE @MIAMIHEAT WIN GAME 1 IN OT! #NBAPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/KC93vLR2Fy
— NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020
ANOTHER LOOK AT BAM ADEBAYO'S INCREDIBLE GAME-WINNING BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/RCzQ7FdLDR
— NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020
That. Is. Incredible.
Miami won the game in overtime, 117-114. Game 2 is Thursday night.
Watch Bam Adebayo’s insane block of Jayson Tatum on more time originally appeared on NBCSports.com