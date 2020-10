How to Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 6

How to Watch: Ravens vs. Eagles Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Coming off a dominant defensive performance en route to a 27-3 win over divisional rivals Cincinnati, Baltimore heads north to Philadelphia for an important Week 6 matchup.

The drive up I-95 North to play the Eagles will also be the first time this year's Ravens team plays in front of fans, as Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field will allow a limited capactiy of 7,500 fans for the first time this season.

Will Marlon Humphrey continue to play like the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year? Will Lamar Jackson's knee injury hold back his mobility?

Here's how to watch so you don't miss any of the action.

RAVENS vs EAGLES WEEK 6

Who: Baltimore Ravens (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1)

What: Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, October 18, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Ravens, -7.5 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 48.0 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 64 degrees, mostly sunny, 0% chance of rain

RAVENS at EAGLES TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m.: Ravens at Eagles (LIVE)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens, W (38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans, W (33-16)

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens, L (20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team, W (31-17)

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens, W (27-3)

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles

Week 7: Sunday, October 25, Steelers at Ravens

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals