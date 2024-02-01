How to watch Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs at the Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl Games are set to take place, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can look forward to seeing two of their team’s players participating in the action.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs are set to participate in the games after making it in as alternates. Wideout Mike Evans was initially set to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, but he no longer is due to injury. The first slate of the games begins on Thursday, with the remaining Slate coming on Sunday.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for each day, per the NFL:

Thursday

Precision Passing : Each of the conference’s three quarterbacks will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. The conference with the highest cumulative score among all participants earns three points. There are a total of 10 targets that are either static or attached to robotic dummies and drones, each worth a different amount, ranging from one to five points.

Best Catch : Pre-taped in landmarks around Orlando, Best Catch will feature one player from each conference, as they show off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch, and the player with the highest number of votes will earn three points for his conference.

Closest to the Pin : This golf accuracy competition will feature six players from each conference. They will drive the golf ball, working to hit it as close to the hole as possible. The winner will earn three points for his conference.

High Stakes : Starting off with a football in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins.

Dodgeball presented by Bud Light: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of five players. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the NFC defense, and in the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the AFC defense. The winner will earn three points for their conference.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker will compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their skills. The first kicker to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.​

Sunday

Madden NFL Head-to-Head : For the fourth consecutive year, EA Sports will host the Madden NFL Head-to-Head Pro Bowl Games event. Two players will represent the NFC and defend their title against the AFC played in Madden NFL 24 using the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters. New this year, the winning team will earn their conference three points.

Gridiron Gauntlet : A full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They’ll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team will earn their conference three points.

Tug-of-War : New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points.

Move the Chains: This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference.

Because the Bucs sent Mayfield and Wirfs, it’s likely that fans will see Mayfield in the Precision Passing competition on Thursday as well as the flag football game on Sunday. Wirfs will almost certainly participate in the Move the Chains event as well as the flag football game on Sunday. It’s unknown if either will participate in the dodgeball game on Thursday.

Pro Bowl Games 2024 (Feb. 1 at 7-8:30 p.m, Feb. 4 at 3-6 p.m)

TV info: ESPN, ABC

In-market live stream: fuboTV

Location: Orlando, Florida

Forecast: Cloudy, 60 degrees

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire